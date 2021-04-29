Former Trump official Zinke eyes Montana’s new US House seat

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has filed election paperwork indicating he is interested in running for the second U.S. House seat awarded to the state. Zinke filed Thursday to organize a campaign committee. The new district’s boundaries have not been set, but the election is slated for November 2022. He is a former U.S. Navy Seal who served in the Montana Senate and as Montana’s lone U.S. House member from 2015 to 2017. Zinke resigned from the Interior post in December 2018 amid several investigations that he said were politically motivated. He could not be reached for comment.