Minnesota reports 1,921 more COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that another 1,921 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Thirty-nine of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 573,938 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,288 health care workers, the department said. Health officials said 38,537 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The department also reported 49,418 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 9,189,095.

Health officials said 552,069 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported in Thursday's update that 15 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,128 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,365 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, 2,507,381 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 1,857,191 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 45.1% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 33.4% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 30,140 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,127 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

