Deputy killed, K-9 shot as North Carolina standoff continues

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has died and a K-9 officer has been wounded after a shooting at a home led to a continuing standoff. Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home in the Boone area Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t appear at work or answer telephone calls. A sheriff’s statement says Sgt. Chris Ward and his canine deputy were shot when they entered the home. Authorities say other deputies pulled Ward out, but he died at a hospital. The wounded dog was still in the house, condition unknown as the standoff continues.