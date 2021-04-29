Skip to Content

Police: Florida man attacked family with samurai sword

4:10 pm National news from the Associated Press

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man stabbed his parents and sister with a samurai sword. Fifty-nine-year-old Gary Campbell has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree homicide and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police found Campbell pacing outside his Sanford home early Wednesday morning. Officials say his three family members were suffering from severe stab wounds inside and were transported to a hospital. An affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel says Campbell admitted to intentionally stabbing his family members. An attorney who could comment on the charges is not listed in court records.

Associated Press

