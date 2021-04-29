Dozens injured in stampede at big Israeli religious festival

JERUSALEM (AP) — More than 100 people were injured, dozens critically, in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people. Israel’s main rescue service said early Friday that it was treating 103 people, including 38 in critical condition. Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service said all the injuries happened in a stampede. Israeli media reported that up to 38 people were killed, but the rescue service did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. The Ynet news website published a photo appearing to show several bodies.