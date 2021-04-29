Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114. Edwards’ big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth. Stephen Curry overcame early shooting struggles to finish with a game-high 37 points for Golden State. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points against his former team in his first game in Minnesota since he was traded by the Timberwolves last season.