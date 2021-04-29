Skip to Content

Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

New
9:38 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114. Edwards’ big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth. Stephen Curry overcame early shooting struggles to finish with a game-high 37 points for Golden State. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points against his former team in his first game in Minnesota since he was traded by the Timberwolves last season.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content