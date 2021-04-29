SAVE THE ROOKERY: The fight continues to preserve only heron rookery in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- On the outskirts of Rochester, there's a nook in the forest that dozens of great blue herons call home. It's called a rookery -- and it's the only one of its kind in Olmsted County.

"Rookeries are not super common because they do have a lot of herons in one small spot," Oxbow Park Naturalist Megan Long said.

The rookery has been around for decades and can be found near 60th Street SW and Cascade Creek. Among the trees, you'll find at least 40 nests.

The rookery sits on three properties, owned by Leal Segura, Patrick Adamson and Steven Connelly. Connelly would like to develop parts of his land -- something his fellow neighbors worry will cause harm to the birds' home.

"This is the type of thing the community wants protected and we've had an outpouring of support from the community," Save the Rookery leader Segura told KTTC in March.

Since speaking with Segura in March, the dispute has been taken to court. Support for Save the Rookery has exploded. One devoted member is Lynn Cornell.

"I love birds and bird watching," Cornell said.

Cornell created a website dedicated to the mission.

"I think that for this particular piece of land, or more sensitive area of land in general, people need to have more of a say for what is developed and what is persevered for nature," Cornell said.

"It's great that people are recognizing having these birds and the importance of this. A lot of times people can be selfish and want what's easier and best for us, but not best for our wildlife," Long said.

According to court documents, the defendant, International Properties, LLC, Steven L. Connelly and Aderonke Mordi, claim "active" heron nests won't be disturbed in the process.

But Long says that might not be possible.

"If you have a lot of machinery or a lot of movement in general and a lot of noise, that could be something that could spook them," Long said. "Even if it's not nearby, something could cause them to feel unsafe there. And they might abandon their nest if they already started laying."

The Save the Rookery Facebook page has more than 700 members at last check. A petition for an independent environmental study has about 1,500 signatures.

Court proceedings in this case are ongoing.