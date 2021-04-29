St. Louis plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (22-19-6, fourth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-14-3, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -136, Blues +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota.

The Wild are 31-14-3 against opponents from the West Division. Minnesota averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Blues are 22-19-6 in division matchups. St. Louis has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 21.9% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 41 total points for the Wild, 22 goals and 19 assists. Nick Bonino has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 20 goals and has 45 points. Mike Hoffman has 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Andrew Hammond: day to day (upper-body), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Colton Parayko: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.