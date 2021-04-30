3 officers resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — Three Colorado police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was shown being pushed to the ground and handcuffed on body camera footage have resigned. Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced the departures of Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali and Community Services Officer Tyler Blackett in connection with the arrest of Karen Garner on Friday. He noted that the treatment of Garner had led to an outpouring of concern and anger in the community, the country and around the world and apologized. The officers couldn’t be located for comment.