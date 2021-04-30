AP Source: Grammys may cut nomination review committees

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Awards are in discussion to remove its nomination review committees — groups that determine the contenders for key awards at the coveted music show.A person familiar with the Recording Academy’s discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak about the topic publicly, told The Associated Press that a number of proposals were submitted this year regarding the role of nomination review committees and whether it’s time to eliminate them. If approved, the major change would happen just months after The Weeknd blasted the Grammys after he earned zero nominations despite his uber-successful year in music.