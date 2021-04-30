Bright and tranquil today; a mild weekend is ahead

Friday sunshine

We're wrapping up the week and the month on a bright and pleasant note thanks to the arrival of high pressure from the north that will keep our sky sunny and our winds fairly light. We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower 60s and a slight northerly breeze.

A taste of June Saturday

A warm front will move through the area late Friday night, unleashing a much warmer air mass on the Upper Mississippi Valley for the start of May. In fact, it will feel more like the first of June than May Day tomorrow as temperatures will soar into the lower 80s in much of the local area. A few sprinkles will be possible in the predawn hours along the warm front, but the rest of the day looks dry with occasional sunshine and clouds across the region. Those southwest winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour in the morning and early afternoon before slowly subsiding later in the day.

Mild, but unsettled Sunday

A storm system from the west will move into the region, spreading clouds across the area for most of the day and bringing a few scattered showers for the morning hours and then more widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with a slight south breeze that will turn to the northwest later in the day behind the cold front associated with that storm system.

Cooler next week with a little rain

Light rain showers will linger in the area to start the upcoming week behind Sunday's storm system. At this point, as much as half an inch of rainfall will be possible, helping us put a small dent in the more than two-inch deficit we're dealing with for the year so far. We're finishing April with a deficit of around 2.30 inches. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday afternoon with a cool northerly breeze.

High pressure will move into the region for the middle part of next week and we'll get a chance to enjoy some sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will be on the cool side for early May standards. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s for just about the entire week, about five degrees below the seasonal average.

Rain chances will return late next Thursday with another round possible next Saturday while temperatures remain a bit cool for early May.