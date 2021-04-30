Byron School Board picks new superintendent

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Byron Public Schools board made its pick Friday the district's next superintendent.

According to a Faceboook post, that person is Michael Neubeck, Ed.D. Neubeck is currently the principal at Mahtomedi Middle School.

He was selected from a group of three finalists.

“We believe Michael has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward. He has demonstrated that he has vision and creativity and will continue to move the Byron School District forward on our Profile of a Graduate. We look forward to working with Michael in his new capacity,” said Harvey Bergh, Byron Public Schools Board Chair on the Facebook post.

The position opened when Joey Page, Ed.D. accepted an offer to lead the Austin Public Schools.

Byron's school board will now be working on contract negotiations with Neubeck and hopes to have it approved at its May 3 meeting. If all goes well, he'll start on July 1.