Canada to start to get Pfizer vaccines from the US next week

TORONTO (AP) — Drug maker Pfizer says it will start sending U.S.-produced COVID-19 vaccines to Canada next week. It’s the first time the U.S. has allowed that company’s vaccine exported north. Canada has tightly woven commercial ties with the U.S., but it has been getting from Pfizer’s vaccines from Belgium until now because U.S. authorities had kept supplies made in the U.S. for domestic use. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated Friday that starting next week, Canada will be receiving 2 million doses a week from Pfizer alone. Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent months.