Belgium cultural venues to defy indoor ban, reopen illegally

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dozens of cinemas, theaters and other venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening their doors to protest the country’s ongoing shutdown of cultural activities. After more than six months without revenue, venue owners say Belgium’s ongoing ban on indoor cultural events is proof of “an unacceptable inequality of treatment” their industry has experienced during the pandemic. The government has said indoor cultural events can resume starting May 8 with a maximum of 50 people in attendance. It has said audiences will be allowed to grow to 200 in June only if infections slow down. But an activist group called Still Standing for Culture said some venues plan to reopen starting Friday.