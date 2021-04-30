Despite 3-week lockdown, many remain on the move in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish security forces are patrolling main streets and have set up checkpoints at entry and exits points of cities, to enforce Turkey’s strictest COVID-19 lockdown to date. Still, many people were on the move on Friday as the government, desperate not to shut down the economy completely, spared some sectors from the restrictions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed the new lockdown restrictions — which took effect Thursday evening and will last until May 17 — following an alarming resurgence. Under the restrictions, residents are banned from leaving their homes except to shop for groceries or to meet other essential needs. However, millions of people were exempted from the stay-at-home order.