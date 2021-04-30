Skip to Content

Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in 3rd round

10:14 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. He’s a potential successor to Kirk Cousins. Mond was the No. 66 overall pick and the seventh quarterback off the board. Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies. He is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011. The Vikings also took North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II in the third round.

Associated Press

