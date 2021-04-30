Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond in 3rd round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. He’s a potential successor to Kirk Cousins. Mond was the No. 66 overall pick and the seventh quarterback off the board. Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies. He is the highest-drafted quarterback by the Vikings since Christian Ponder was their first-round pick in 2011. The Vikings also took North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II in the third round.