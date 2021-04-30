Kirilloff’s 1st 2 big league homers lead Twins over KC 9-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Kirilloff hit the first two home runs of his major league career, including a three-run drive that broke open the game in the third inning and led the Minnesota Twins over the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals 9-1. Kirilloff, who debuted last Sept. 30, hit his first home run in his 28th plate appearance, an opposite-field drive to left off reliever Tyler Zuber that put the Twins ahead 4-0 and set off fireworks at Target Field. The 23-year-old hit a solo homer to center off Ervin Santana in the fifth inning.