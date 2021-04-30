Minnesota reports 1,877 more COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that another 1,877 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Twenty-three of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 575,812 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,377 health care workers, MDH reported. Health officials said 38,776 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials also reported 40,988 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 9,229,945.

The department said 553,030 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that 16 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,144 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,367 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, 2,533,459 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 1,893,516 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 45.5% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 34% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 30,242 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,152 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

