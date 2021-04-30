Paul Ryan: Trump debate will fade as new candidates emerge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly six months after the presidential election, Republicans remain divided over former President Donald Trump. But Paul Ryan – the former GOP House speaker – thinks that debate will fade as new candidates and ideas come forward. He says in an interview with The Associated Press that changed circumstances and fresh faces will “overshadow that whole conversation” on Trump. His views on the GOP path forward will be showcased next month as part of a speaker series at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The lineup of future speakers includes several potential 2024 presidential candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence.