‘Plus-size’ boy band in China seeks to inspire fans

BEIJING (AP) — The five generously proportioned young men in baggy black sweaters pat their bellies, waggle their arms and shout “Hoo-ha!” in time to upbeat African drums. The choreography is for the new song “Good Belly” by a group that proudly calls themselves “the first plus-sized boy band in China.” The men in Produce Pandas weigh an average of 220 pounds and say they hope to break aesthetic stereotypes. One band member thought he would fit in the band perfectly because he has failed repeatedly to lose weight. Another quit plus-sized modeling to audition for the band and now wonders if it’s his chance to be on a magazine cover.