Rochester Public Utilities celebrates Arbor Day with tree giveaway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Utilities held its annual Arbor Day tree giveaway Friday in a drive-thru fashion.

This year, there were 800 bur oak saplings up for grabs as cars drove up in the parking lot at Three Links Park in Rochester.

Mayor Kim Norton gave an Arbor Day proclamation, highlighting the important impact trees have on the environment.

Arborists and RPU consultants were on hand for anyone who had questions on planting the trees.

"It's certainly important this year to have locates done," RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson said. "Call before you dig, just to make sure you're planting in a safe location in a safe manner."

An arborist at the event pointed out that there is a 400-year-old bur oak in Oronoco. They grow to about 80 feet, prefer full-sun and produce acorns.