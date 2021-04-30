Sioux City police identify man, woman killed inside home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in northwestern Iowa have identified a couple found dead inside their Sioux City home this week in what investigators now believe was a murder-suicide. The Sioux City Journal reports that police say it appears 60-year-old Nicholas Socknat fatally shot his wife, 52-year-old Kelli Socknat, before then turning the gun on himself. Detectives are awaiting autopsy results from the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say officers were called to the Socknats’ home Thursday morning to check on their welfare, and their bodies were found inside.