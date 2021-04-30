Venezuela’s ‘doctor of the poor’ beatified in small ceremony

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A man revered by millions of Venezuelans as the “doctor of the poor” is one step away from sainthood. Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernández was beatified Friday in a simple and emotional ceremony in the South American country. The event culminates decades of efforts by Venezuela’s Catholics. Large celebrations were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano represented the Vatican during the ceremony. Fewer than 300 people attended the event in the small chapel of a Catholic school. Hernández died in 1919 — hit by a car after collecting medicine to take to a poor woman.