Bills double up on DEs with Basham; Take OT Brown at 93

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills selected Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham with the 61st pick in the NFL draft. Buffalo opened the draft by selecting University of Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau with the 30th pick. The focus on defense underlines general manager Brandon Beane’s offseason emphasis to improve the pass rush. Buffalo then turned to offense, by selecting Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown with its third-round pick. Buffalo closes the draft with five picks over the final four rounds on Saturday, starting with two fifth-rounders at 161st and 174th overall.