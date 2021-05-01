Community gardening season kicks off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- The community garden growing season has returned to the Med City.

On Saturday, community members could start renting garden plots at Zumbro South Park. It's just in time for those April showers to bring May flowers!

“We start on May 1st, they come out, they till everything, they prepare the soil for you, and then you just come out put up your fence and plant for the season and then we just make sure we have everything up and removed by October the 15th and then they till everything under,” Rochester community member Kathy Bunch said.

Garden plots are available to rent for the season for $30 and reservations can be made through the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department online, over the phone, or in person.

While Bunch is rather experienced at gardening and growing her own organic vegetables, she emphasizes that renting a plot at Zumbro South Park is “easy work as long as you are willing to tend to it.”

