Counting the costs of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision to end America’s longest war has prompted a reckoning over the colossal cost of the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan. Here’s a look at what the U.S. spent in the country, in lives and expenditure. The war, which dogged four presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable, has killed over 2,400 U.S. troops and 47,000 Afghan civilians. Washington has burned through a staggering $2.26 trillion. But for all bloody losses and exorbitant funds, Afghanistan’s gains remain tenuous and its future uncertain as U.S. forces withdraw.