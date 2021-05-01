Cyclones go back to basics in spring to build on ’20 success

Iowa State went back to basics this spring after the best football season in program history. The Cyclones are returning 20 starters from the team that reached the Big 12 championship game for the first time and beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Coach Matt Campbell emphasized fundamentals this spring. That might have meant offensive linemen working on footwork, defensive backs focusing on backpedaling or linebackers brushing up on taking on blocks. The Cyclones open at home against Northern Iowa on Sept. 4.