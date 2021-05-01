Dozens of local artists participate in pop-up fair to raise mental health awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Local artists gathered at Rochester's Little Thistle Brewing Company for the first time in two years on Saturday.

The Art(is)t Therapy Pop-up Market was organized to raise awareness for mental health. More than 25 artists from the area made an appearance, with a fraction of the proceeds going towards Southeast Minnesota's National Awareness on Mental Illness (NAMI) Branch.

"They're just so grateful to be outdoors and to see people face-to-face instead of in little screens. But to be able to see their friends come and listen to live music, this is the first time I've heard live music this year. So, it all just, it all seems so new when it's so normal but it's new again, and so everybody is super happy," said Melissa Eggler, an artist and the organizer of the event.

More than $400 were raised towards NAMI due to booth rental space from the artists. Live music and a local taco truck appeared to be the biggest attractions.