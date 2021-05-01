Extreme weather kills 11, injures 102 in eastern China

BEIJING (AP) — An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 dead and 102 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse. Nantong city, located in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest-hit when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze Delta on Friday night, according to state-affiliated newspaper Global Times. Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people. Wind speeds of 100 miles per hour overturned a fishing ship. Two sailors were rescued and search operations are underway for the nine remaining crew. Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees and damaged vehicles are being cleared.