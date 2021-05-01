Hundreds gather as Rochester’s farmers market opens for season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On a perfect Saturday morning for being outdoors, the Rochester Farmers' Market made its seasonal comeback.

Last year, due to the pandemic, live music and the ceremonial ribbon cutting were cancelled. Those traditions returned Saturday, and so did the throngs of people in search of local, homegrown options.

Residents shopped for produce, meats, and other, more unique items from several vendors. Some vendors have been setting up stands at the market for more than 30 years.

"We're really proud to say that it's truly a community of vendors here, and it's really like a family. These people have been working side by side together every Saturday for years, and so it's a really great community," said new market manager Abby Shepler."

In addition to buying items like honey, plants, and even some elk, shoppers also enjoyed freshly brewed coffee and a wood-fired pizza truck. Though crowds were huge, most if not all of the shoppers were masked up.