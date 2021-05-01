‘London to Delhi’ cycle raises cash for India’s COVID crisis

LONDON (AP) — For British IT consultant Yogen Shah, India’s COVID-19 crisis is deeply personal. The pictures of people hooked up to oxygen bottles on the streets of Delhi and patients sharing beds in overcrowded hospitals remind him of his uncle in India, who recently contracted the disease. So Shah joined volunteers from one of Britain’s largest Hindu temples. They set out to raise 500,000 pounds ($690,000) in a stationary bike relay by racking up 7,600 kilometers (4,722 miles) — roughly the distance from London to New Delhi — in 48 hours.