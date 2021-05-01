Pope prays for pandemic’s end and for a ‘horizon of hope’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has prayed for the end of the pandemic and a return of what he calls “a horizon of hope and peace.” Francis led a special rosary service Saturday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica to invoke the end of the COVID-19 global health crisis. In remarks, he lamented how so many people are anguished, bewildered and weeping for dear ones who have died, sometimes buried “in a way that wounds the soul.” Francis also prayed for health care workers and scientists, who he hopes can find the “right solutions to conquer this virus.”