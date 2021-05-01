Red Flag Warning from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT

this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WIND…Southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Dropping to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&