Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FOR NORTHEAST IOWA INTO WESTERN

WESTERN WISCONSIN…

Relative humidities are increasing and winds decreasing at early

evening. Thus, the threat for quick starting, rapidly moving

fires is lessening. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to

expire.