Arizona town readies for tourists after ‘Nomadland’ movie

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (AP) — “Nomadland” was partly filmed in the Western town of Quartzsite and won the Academy Award for Best Picture this year, but it’s still unclear if that will translate into more tourists. Regardless, Main Trading Post owner Phil Bates told the Arizona Republic that he plans to be ready to sell “Nomadland”-related T-shirts and tchotchkes to any of the newly curious. Francis McDormand won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Fern, a widow who moves from a company town where the company has closed. She turns her van into her house and begins her nomadic life in Quartzsite.