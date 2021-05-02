Budget carrier flydubai posts $194M loss due to pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai has reported a loss of $194 million in 2020 as revenue fell by more than 50% last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic shut down airports worldwide and brought passenger travel to near standstill. The low-cost carrier’s financial results reflect how the virus has pummeled the aviation industry, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs. In its annual results report released Sunday, the airline described 2020 as one of the toughest years in the industry. Flydubai’s net loss of $194 million is dramatically lower compared to it’s profits of $54 million in 2019.