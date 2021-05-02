Rain, Storms this evening; Trending cooler this week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa late Sunday afternoon into the early evening. Strong, gusty winds and small hail, about pea to penny-sized, is possible with any strong to severe thunderstorms that develop. Storms should begin to weaken after 8 pm with some much-needed rain likely to continue overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Scattered showers continue into Monday with shower chances possible throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s. Drier conditions and sunshine return to the region on Tuesday with seasonably cool temperatures in the mid-50s. Widespread sunshine is likely for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A few rain showers are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds expected for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Pleasant conditions are on tap for Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend could see a few isolated showers between Saturday and Sunday, otherwise plan on a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s.