Recent developments in Rochester housing market cause properties to lose value

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the Rochester housing market drastically changing, assessing the value of a home has become even harder.

"It has to be a two-story house within five years of the age of your house and reasonably close in square footage and garage size and that kind of thing. So, it ends up that there's very few houses to actually base the appraised value on," said a former Rochester resident who recently put his home up for sale.

The resident elected not to disclose his name or the property he is trying to sell. He noted that this issue could cost sellers and homeowners in the area tens of thousands of dollars.

"The seller is sorta forced into selling the house significantly lower than the market actually puts the house at. So the market puts the house at, you know, above the asking price, $10,000 to $20,000 above the asking price. But the appraiser says no, the house is really only worth this amount, therefore, no one is likely going to pay more than that amount for it," he said.

When the appraised value of a home is set at a significantly lower price than the highest bid, most people won't be able to afford the home anymore. This is due to the fact that banks will not loan enough money to the bidders when the appraisal price drops.

"The appraisal system does not allow you to take into account what the true market is like in the last 30 to 60 days. It's looking at whatever house was sold that they can find that's comparable which may have been three months ago or may have been six months ago," said the resident.

Appraisal rates are based on the selling price for other, more similar homes. A bid for a given home could be much higher, but the appraised value brings it back down.

"If you look around at the sales and listings of actually closed houses, not pending sales but the actual closed houses, see what they actually sold for, that's really what your house is gonna be appraised at," said the resident.

Though it is unclear whether the housing market will actually rebound, this former resident hopes he and his realtor can get the situation sorted out.