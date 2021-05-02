Tokyo Games need 500 nurses; nurses say needs are elsewhere

TOKYO (AP) — Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help out with the games. They say they’re already near the breaking point dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Olympic officials have said they will need 10,000 medical workers to staff the games. The request for more nurses comes amid a new spike in the virus with Tokyo and Osaka under a state of emergency. The appeal for more nurses is typical of impromptu changes coming almost daily as organizers and the International Olympic Committee try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. The Olympics open on July 23.