United Cajun Navy ends role in search for lift boat workers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A volunteer group is suspending its role in the search for seven men missing since an offshore oil industry vessel capsized off Louisiana’s coast on April 13. The United Cajun Navy made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday. The organization had stayed involved in the search for the men from the Seacor Power after the Coast Guard suspended search and rescue efforts on April 19. The Seacor Power, a lift boat used to service offshore facilities, capsized in hurricane-force winds about eight miles (13 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. Six men were rescued. Six bodies were recovered but seven remain missing and are presumed dead.