24-hour subway service returning to city that never sleeps

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York City’s subway will begin rolling all night again and capacity restrictions for most types of businesses will end statewide in mid-May as COVID-19 infection rates continues to decline. The Democratic governor made the announcement Monday. Cuomo announced April 30, 2020 that the subways would close from 1 to 5 a.m. so trains and stations could be disinfected. The change was also intended to make it easier to remove homeless people from trains where many had been spending the night. The overnight closure was scaled back to 2 to 4 a.m. in February.