Argentine doctors find irregularities in Maradona’s death

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A medical report on the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona given to prosecutors says he agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized. The medical panel worked for two months on the report which it was written by more than 20 doctors. Maradona, who helped Argentina win the 1986 World Cup, is considered one of the greatest soccer players ever. The document further complicates the defense of seven people under investigation in the case, including brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, both of whom worked for Maradona.