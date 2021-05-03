At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — At a garage in Iran’s capital of Tehran, a female car polisher has battled skeptics and stereotypes to live out her dream of working as a professional detailer. Maryam Roohani grew up in a rural, tribal village in Iran’s northeast, where women are married off after puberty. She faced a string of obstacles on her professional path, from her relatives’ displeasure to sabotage by resentful male colleagues. But she overcame those challenges and now cleans and polishes cars at a prominent Tehran auto shop. She trains other female car enthusiasts to do the same. The industry remains male-dominated in the tradition-bound Islamic Republic, and around the world.