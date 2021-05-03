Chicago man who drove into picnickers faces felony charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a man announced his intent before driving his pickup truck onto a grassy median on Chicago’s North Side, striking two people in a group he labeled yuppies with dogs. Timothy Nielsen was charged Monday with four counts of attempted murder and ordered held without bond by Cook County Circuit Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke. Prosecutors say 10 people were celebrating a birthday Sunday when the 57-year-old Nielsen drove up to the group and complained about the behavior of the group’s dogs. After members of the group asked him to leave, he drove onto the median. A 42-year-old woman, was briefly trapped under the truck and was seriously injured. Another victim was treated at the scene.