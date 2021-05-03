Cooler temperatures expected this week

After reaching the 90s on Saturday and the 80s on Sunday, cooler temperatures will move into the region for the first week of May. Highs will drop from the middle 60s on Monday to the upper 50s and lower 60s through the weekend. We'll sit around 5-10 degrees cooler than average Tuesday through Friday.

We're still lacking rainfall this Spring and we will have several chances for scattered showers this week. We'll see a chance of isolated showers Wednesday into Thursday and again Saturday into Sunday. There are no indications of severe weather at this time.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the weekend. Long-range outlooks call for below-average temperatures through the first half of the month.

Nick