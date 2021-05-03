Florida governor signs law preempting local COVID edicts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved to suspend all remaining COVID-19 restrictions imposed by communities across his state. On Monday, he signed into law freshly passed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the pandemic — including mask mandates, limitations on business operations and the shuttering of schools. The law goes into effect July 1. The Republican governor also issued an executive order to enact some provisions of the new law more quickly. Some mayors are decrying the law as a power grab. The law codifies much of the actions DeSantis had already taken, including a ban on so-called “vaccine passports.”