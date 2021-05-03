Judge to rule early next week in NRA bankruptcy trial

DALLAS (AP) — Are the National Rifle Association’s leaders abusing the legal system to duck accountability for their mismanagement? Or are they making a legitimate move to reorganize following attacks from politicians bent on dismantling the gun-rights group? A federal judge in Dallas heard those competing narratives Monday during closing arguments in the NRA’s bankruptcy trial. The NRA filed for bankruptcy in January after New York’s attorney general sued to disband the group over alleged financial abuses. Judge Harlin Hale says he expects to issue a written ruling early next week in the case over whether the NRA can move its incorporation from New York to Texas.