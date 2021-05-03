Lane closures begin for Highway 14 project

NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) -- Lane closures for the Highway 14 expansion project are now in effect near Claremont and Dodge Center.

The left lanes in both directions are blocked off from both the east and west ends of the project area. This will eventually lead to a single lane of traffic in each direction.

Drivers should also be aware of slower speed limits in the work area.

The project is expanding a 12.5 mile stretch of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Once complete, there will be a continuous four-lane road from Rochester to New Ulm.

It's expected to open to traffic this fall, with additional completion work scheduled for 2022.

More information about the project can be found here.