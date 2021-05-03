Marine inspector general suspended amid tank sinking probe

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — The Marine Corps inspector general, Major General Robert Castellvi, has been suspended amid the ongoing probes into last summer’s fatal sinking of a seafaring tank off the Southern California coast. Nine men died in the accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle July 30 near San Clemente Island. The Union-Tribune reports Castellvi becomes the highest-ranking officer to face discipline in the multiple investigations into the disaster. The Marine Corps has said last year’s accident was caused by mechanical failures, shabby maintenance, inadequate training, and poor judgment by commanders.