Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

11:22 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three men charged in a triple homicide that saw three teens shot to death inside a Des Moines home are seeking separate trials in the case. Television station KCCI reports that a judge is set to decide this week whether to grant the suspects’ motions to be tried separately for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones are all requesting separate trials, but state prosecutors want them tried together.

Associated Press

